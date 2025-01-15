Devin Carter Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Carter (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Carter is nursing left shoulder soreness that's jeopardizing his status for Thursday. The rookie first-rounder is logging just 14.3 minutes per game over six appearances this season, so his potential absence is unlikely to have significant implications on Sacramento's rotation. With Jordan McLaughlin (personal) out against Houston, however, the Kings may need to lean heavily on De'Aaron Fox, and Keon Ellis could have an expanded role.