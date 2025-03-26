Fantasy Basketball
Devin Carter

Devin Carter Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Carter is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Carter missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness and was cleared to suit up Tuesday against the Thunder, but he logged only three minutes. Carter has played off the bench in every one of his appearances this season, so the rookie shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
