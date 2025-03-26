Devin Carter Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Carter is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Carter missed Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness and was cleared to suit up Tuesday against the Thunder, but he logged only three minutes. Carter has played off the bench in every one of his appearances this season, so the rookie shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now