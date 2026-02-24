Devin Carter Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Carter (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Carter is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive contest due to lower-back soreness. If the second-year guard is ultimately ruled out, Malik Monk and Killian Hayes would be candidates for increased playing time.
