Devin Carter Injury: Questionable Tuesday with illness

Carter (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

After missing Monday's loss to the Celtics due to the illness, Carter is in jeopardy of sitting out once again Tuesday. Starting point guard Malik Monk also sat out Monday with an illness, and if both he and Carter are sidelined again Tuesday, the Kings would likely turn to Keon Ellis and Markelle Fultz to serve as their primary facilitators.