Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Carter is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets with right calf soreness.

After dropping a career high 24 points during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers, Carter is sitting out the second half of Sacramento's back-to-back. Killian Hayes could be thrust into a featured role at point guard Wednesday, and Nique Clifford should also see more ball-handling chances.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
