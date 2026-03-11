Devin Carter Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Carter is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets with right calf soreness.
After dropping a career high 24 points during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers, Carter is sitting out the second half of Sacramento's back-to-back. Killian Hayes could be thrust into a featured role at point guard Wednesday, and Nique Clifford should also see more ball-handling chances.
