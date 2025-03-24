Devin Carter Injury: Sitting out against Boston
Carter is out for Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
The rookie first-rounder's next chance to return to the lineup comes Tuesday against the Thunder. Keon Ellis should see a boost in playing time with Malik Monk also sidelined by an illness, and Markelle Fultz appears to be set to take on backup point guard duties Monday.
