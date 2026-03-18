Devin Carter Injury: Still sidelined
Carter (calf) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
Carter will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a bruised right calf. The second-year guard's next chance to play will come Sunday against Brooklyn.
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