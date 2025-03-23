Devin Carter Injury: Uncertain to play Monday

Carter is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.

The illness is a new concern for Carter, who had appeared in each of the Kings' last nine games. The rookie first-round pick has played double-digit minutes in seven of those contests, averaging 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. If both Carter and starting point guard Malik Monk (illness) are sidelined Monday, Keon Ellis and Markelle Fultz would likely serve as the team's primary ball handlers.