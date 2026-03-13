Devin Carter Injury: Won't play Saturday
Carter (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Clippers.
This will be Carter's second straight game on the sidelines, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Sunday's meeting with the Jazz. Killian Hayes will get the backup minutes behind Russell Westbrook with Carter unavailable.
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