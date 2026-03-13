Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Carter (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the Clippers.

This will be Carter's second straight game on the sidelines, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Sunday's meeting with the Jazz. Killian Hayes will get the backup minutes behind Russell Westbrook with Carter unavailable.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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