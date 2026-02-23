Devin Carter News: Added to injury report
Carter (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Carter is a late addition to the Kings' injury report due to lower-back soreness. His potential absence would free up some minutes at point guard for Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk.
