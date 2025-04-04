Devin Carter News: Available to play Friday

Carter (shoulder) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Carter will return from a two-game absence Friday due to a right shoulder contusion. The rookie first-round pick has averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists 10.3 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. However, he's played fewer than four minutes in each of his last three games and is not guaranteed to receive significant playing time against Charlotte.