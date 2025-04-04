Fantasy Basketball
Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Carter (shoulder) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Carter will return from a two-game absence Friday due to a right shoulder contusion. The rookie first-round pick has averaged 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists 10.3 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. However, he's played fewer than four minutes in each of his last three games and is not guaranteed to receive significant playing time against Charlotte.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
