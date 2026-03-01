Devin Carter News: Back to bench
Carter will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Carter started Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to Russell Westbrook (thigh) being out of the lineup, but he will return to a bench role as Westbrook is back in action. Carter has seen at least 20 minutes in five of his last six appearances off the bench.
