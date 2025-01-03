Devin Carter News: Back with parent club Friday

The Kings recalled Carter from the G League's Stockton Kings ahead of Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Carter underwent left shoulder surgery in July and has yet to make his NBA debut, but he should be an option off the Sacramento bench Friday after proving his health during two appearances with the G League club. The rookie first-round pick dominated in those two outings with Stockton, averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 5.0 three-pointers, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in 33.2 minutes. If Carter is included in the rotation Friday, he would likely fill a small backup role behind starting guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.