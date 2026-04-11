Devin Carter News: Career-best night in win
Carter had 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over the Warriors.
The 29 points were a career high for Carter as he led the Kings in scoring on the night. The second-year guard has started nine straight games in place of Russell Westbrook (toe), averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 28.1 minutes during that stretch.
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