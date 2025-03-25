Devin Carter News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Carter (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Carter will return to game action after missing Monday's loss to the Celtics due to the illness. The rookie first-round pick will likely see a bump in playing time due to Malik Monk (illness) being sidelined. Over his last five appearances, Carter has averaged 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists across 15.6 minutes per contest.