Devin Carter News: Coming off bench Thursday
Carter is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Carter made his first start of the season against the Jazz on Feb. 11, and he put together a strong performance with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes. He'll move back to his usual spot on the bench Thursday due to the return of Russell Westbrook (ankle).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season PickupsYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 910 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive181 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2025-26: Top Keepers from All 30 Teams253 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More