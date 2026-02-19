Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Coming off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:25pm

Carter is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Carter made his first start of the season against the Jazz on Feb. 11, and he put together a strong performance with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes. He'll move back to his usual spot on the bench Thursday due to the return of Russell Westbrook (ankle).

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
