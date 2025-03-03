Devin Carter News: Dominant in G League win

Carter played 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Stockton Kings' 117-98 win over the Skyforce and tallied 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Carter dished out a team-high seven assists during Saturday's victory in addition to shooting an efficient 69.2 percent from the field. The 22-year-old guard has been dominant across his two outings with Stockton since being assigned to the G League on Feb. 26, scoring a combined 58 points, and he could be recalled to the NBA in the near future.