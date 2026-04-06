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Devin Carter News: Drops team-high 21 in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Carter finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 138-109 loss to the Clippers.

The 21 points led Sacramento on the night. Carter is seeing a big role to close out the season, starting seven straight games and averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals in 28.1 minutes, and the Kings have little reason to decrease the second-year guard's usage given their place in the standings, and the injury-depleted nature of their roster.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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