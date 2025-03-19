Devin Carter News: Emerges with career-high 16 points

Carter notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 victory over Cleveland.

The rookie first-rounder set a new career high in scoring, providing a lift off the bench Wednesday. The absences of Zach LaVine (personal) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) perhaps prompted head coach Doug Christie to run a tighter rotation, enabling Carter to play a more significant role than usual. It's difficult to gauge if this performance will earn Carter more playing time going forward, although fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his minutes in the final weeks of the campaign.