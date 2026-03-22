Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Handles sizable role in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 8:47pm

Carter (calf) posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 victory over the Nets.

After a five-game absence due to a bruised right calf, Carter returned to action and wound up being thrust into a significant role because of an injury to Killian Hayes (toe). With Russell Westbrook (foot) also banged up, Carter could find himself in a position for extra ball-handling duties going forward. Across his past six outings, Carter has averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes per game.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago