Devin Carter News: Handles sizable role in return
Carter (calf) posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 victory over the Nets.
After a five-game absence due to a bruised right calf, Carter returned to action and wound up being thrust into a significant role because of an injury to Killian Hayes (toe). With Russell Westbrook (foot) also banged up, Carter could find himself in a position for extra ball-handling duties going forward. Across his past six outings, Carter has averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes per game.
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