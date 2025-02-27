Devin Carter News: Impresses in G League

Carter produced 34 points (9-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 120-108 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Carter struggled to find his groove from behind the arc, but that didn't stop him from finishing the game with a team-high 34 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field. He also made an impact on the defensive end by racking up three of his team's nine steals. The 22-year-old guard will presumably see a big role in Stockton's offense during this stint in the G League.