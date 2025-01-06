Devin Carter News: Makes strong impression

Carter had 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 victory over the Warriors.

Playing in just his second NBA game, Carter had a much better showing compared to his scoreless debut against the Grizzlies. He was able to get extended run due to the lopsided score, however, so he remains a player to monitor in deeper formats for the time being. Plus, the Kings were without De'Aaron Fox (glute) on Sunday.