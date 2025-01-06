Devin Carter News: Makes strong impression
Carter had 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 victory over the Warriors.
Playing in just his second NBA game, Carter had a much better showing compared to his scoreless debut against the Grizzlies. He was able to get extended run due to the lopsided score, however, so he remains a player to monitor in deeper formats for the time being. Plus, the Kings were without De'Aaron Fox (glute) on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now