Devin Carter News: Muted role continues Monday

Carter supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes during Monday's 110-96 victory over the Nets.

Carter continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having now played fewer than 10 minutes in five straight games. After making his debut earlier in the month, Carter had a couple of encouraging performances. However, with the roster now healthy, his role has reduced to the point where he is typically a non-factor.