Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Carter (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Carter has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness. He has averaged 22.9 minutes per game across eight outings (one start) since Feb. 1 and has stepped into a more prominent role in the Kings' rotation in the absence of Lach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye).

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago