Devin Carter News: Playing Wednesday
Carter (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Carter has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness. He has averaged 22.9 minutes per game across eight outings (one start) since Feb. 1 and has stepped into a more prominent role in the Kings' rotation in the absence of Lach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 232 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push5 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 916 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Carter See More