Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Plays well in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:26am

Carter contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 loss to the Nets.

With Russell Westbrook (toe) without a timetable and the Kings sitting Malik Monk (shoulder) and DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) Sunday, Carter was able to start and soak up a ton of usage. Across six starts this season, Carter has fared well with 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 42.0 percent shooting.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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