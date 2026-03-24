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Devin Carter News: Promoted to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 3:43pm

Carter is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Russell Westbrook (foot) and Killian Hayes (foot) are both sidelined, leaving the Kings with Carter to fill the void in the first five. It'll be the third start of the year for Carter, who has averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 31.1 minutes per game as a member of the first unit so far.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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