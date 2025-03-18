Fantasy Basketball
Devin Carter News: Records four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Carter finished Monday's 132-122 victory over the Grizzlies with two points (0-1 FG, 2-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and four steals across 11 minutes.

Carter recorded a season-high four steals in the win, making the most of his limited run. He remains miles off the fantasy radar in most formats, averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 10.7 minutes across six March appearances.

