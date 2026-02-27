Devin Carter News: Scores 15 in spot start
Carter logged 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 win over the Mavericks.
Carter joined the starting five Thursday with Russell Westbrook (thigh) out of commission. The 23-year-old responded with a solid all-around line, as he set a new season high in rebounds while tying his season best in assists. Carter could be worth a streaming look until Westbrook makes his way back from injury, which could arrive as early as Sunday in Los Angeles.
