Devin Carter News: Starting Thursday
Carter is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Carter is getting a spot-start with Russell Westbrook (thigh) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud. In Carter's previous start this season, he finished with 19 points, five boards, four dimes, one triple and one block, so he makes sense as a streaming option.
