Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Struggles with shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:51am

Carter chipped in eight points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Carter couldn't find his rhythm from the field, but he was relatively close to a triple-double. Carter was out of the rotation for most of the season, but he eventually carved out a role once the Kings began their youth movement. Across 38 total appearances, he averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 18.4 minutes per contest.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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