Devin Carter News: Stuffs stat sheet

Carter accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

Carter was one of six Sacramento players who scored in double digits in this loss, and while he didn't fill the stat sheet, he found a way to contribute in four of the five major categories. Carter has scored at least 14 points in each of his last four appearances.