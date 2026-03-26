Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter News: Stuffs stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Carter accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

Carter was one of six Sacramento players who scored in double digits in this loss, and while he didn't fill the stat sheet, he found a way to contribute in four of the five major categories. Carter has scored at least 14 points in each of his last four appearances.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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