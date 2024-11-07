Devin Vassell Injury: Continues to make progress

Vassell (foot) was cleared for all basketball activities Thursday and remains on track to debut during the team's current homestand, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell's 2024-25 debut could arrive as early as Saturday against Portland, but his availability will likely be determined by how he fares in workouts over the next day and a half. The Spurs have yet to comment on whether he'll face a minutes restriction upon his return, but that should come into focus once he gets the green light.