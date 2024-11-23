Devin Vassell Injury: Downgraded to out
Vassell (knee) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
As expected, Vassell won't be available for Saturday's contest due to a left knee contusion. While it was mentioned in a previous report from Tynan that Vassell may miss multiple games, he'll have until Tuesday to recover. San Antonio will kick off a back-to-back set Tuesday night against the Jazz. With Vassell on the sidelines, Malaki Branham and Stephon Castle should see plenty of action.
