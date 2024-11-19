Devin Vassell Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Vassell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder with left knee soreness, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Vassell missed the second leg of San Antonio's back-to-back Saturday against Dallas for rest purposes, so it's not a good sign that he's now dealing with left knee soreness. The Spurs usually tread very carefully, and Vassell's late addition to the injury report is a worrying sign for his fantasy managers. If he can't go, players such as Stephon Castle, Tre Jones and Malaki Branham could be more involved.
