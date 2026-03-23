Devin Vassell Injury: Expected to play Monday
Head coach Mitch Johnson said he expects Vassell (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, to play in Monday's game against the Heat, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Vassell is expected to shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to right hamstring soreness. If the 25-year-old wing is ultimately cleared to return, there would be fewer minutes available for guys like Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant and Lindy Waters. Vassell has averaged 14.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 33.2 minutes per contest over his last five outings.
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