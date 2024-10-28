Devin Vassell Injury: Expected to return in early Nov.

Coach Gregg Popovich said Monday that he expects Vassell (foot) to return during the first week of November, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Vassell was slated to be re-evaluated Nov. 1, so this isn't really a major surprise, though it implies the shooting guard remains on track with his rehab. Vassell needed a second surgery in late June after his right foot didn't heal properly from the first one, so the Spurs will likely remain cautious, even if the updates continue to be positive. Across 68 regular-season appearances last season, Vassell averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes.