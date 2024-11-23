Devin Vassell Injury: Expected to sit Saturday

Vassell (knee) isn't expected to play in Saturday's game against the Warriors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Vassell was labeled questionable for Saturday's tilt, but he's now trending toward missing the contest. An MRI revealed a contusion in his left knee, and it's possible Vassell may need an additional game or two to recover. While he's sidelined, Malaki Branham and Stephon Castle could see an uptick in minutes.