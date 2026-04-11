Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell Injury: Iffy for regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vassell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver due to right ribcage soreness.

The ribcage soreness is a new concern for Vassell, who is in jeopardy of missing just his third game since Jan. 25. If the 25-year-old swingman is unable to play, Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
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