Devin Vassell Injury: Iffy to play Wednesday

Vassell is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a right wrist contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The right wrist contusion is a new injury for Vassell, who hasn't missed an outing since Dec. 6. If the 24-year-old swingman is unable to play Wednesday, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson could see a bump in minutes. Over 11 games since the All-Star break, Vassell has averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.9 minutes per contest.