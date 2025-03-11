Devin Vassell Injury: Iffy to play Wednesday
Vassell is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas due to a right wrist contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The right wrist contusion is a new injury for Vassell, who hasn't missed an outing since Dec. 6. If the 24-year-old swingman is unable to play Wednesday, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson could see a bump in minutes. Over 11 games since the All-Star break, Vassell has averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now