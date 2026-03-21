Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 4:54pm

Vassell has a right hamstring issue and is out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell was a very late scratch for this contest. Presumably, he must've picked this up during warmups. With Vassell sidelined, the Spurs will insert Dylan Harper into the first unit.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
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