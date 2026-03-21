Devin Vassell Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Vassell has a right hamstring issue and is out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Vassell was a very late scratch for this contest. Presumably, he must've picked this up during warmups. With Vassell sidelined, the Spurs will insert Dylan Harper into the first unit.
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