Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell Injury: Likely out at least one more game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Vassell isn't expected to return during the team's current road trip, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Spurs' assistant coach Mitch Johnson noted that Vassell is ramping up his activity, but he doesn't expect the 24-year-old to be able to go for the final game of the road trip Wednesday in Houston. The team could have more information on a timetable for his return within the next few days. Expect Stephon Castle and Malaki Branham to continue to see opportunities until Vassell is cleared.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now