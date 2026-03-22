Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell Injury: Questionable to face Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Vassell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Miami.

Vassell was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's win over the Pacers and could miss a second straight game due to right hamstring tightness. If the 25-year-old wing remains sidelined, Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant and Lindy Waters would be candidates to see increased minutes.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
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