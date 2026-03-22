Devin Vassell Injury: Questionable to face Miami
Vassell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Miami.
Vassell was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's win over the Pacers and could miss a second straight game due to right hamstring tightness. If the 25-year-old wing remains sidelined, Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant and Lindy Waters would be candidates to see increased minutes.
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