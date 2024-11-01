Fantasy Basketball
Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:32pm

Vassell (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Vassell has yet to suit up this season while dealing recovering from right foot surgery. However, the 24-year-old guard was sent to the G League to progress in his rehab earlier this week, which indicates he is nearing a return to action. Until Vassell is able to play, Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle and Malaki Branham should continue receiving increased playing time.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
