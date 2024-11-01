Devin Vassell Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday
Vassell (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Vassell has yet to suit up this season while dealing recovering from right foot surgery. However, the 24-year-old guard was sent to the G League to progress in his rehab earlier this week, which indicates he is nearing a return to action. Until Vassell is able to play, Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle and Malaki Branham should continue receiving increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now