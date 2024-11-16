Devin Vassell Injury: Sitting out Saturday
Vassell won't play in Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right foot injury management.
Vassell will miss the second leg of San Antonio's back-to-back Saturday as the team opts to play it cautiously due to a foot injury that kept him sidelined at the beginning of the season. The 24-year-old guard should be able to suit up for Tuesday's matchup with Oklahoma City.
