Devin Vassell Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Vassell won't play in Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right foot injury management.

Vassell will miss the second leg of San Antonio's back-to-back Saturday as the team opts to play it cautiously due to a foot injury that kept him sidelined at the beginning of the season. The 24-year-old guard should be able to suit up for Tuesday's matchup with Oklahoma City.

