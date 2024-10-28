Devin Vassell Injury: Targeting early November return

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Monday that he expects Vassell (foot) to return during the first week of November, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Vassell was slated to be re-evaluated Nov. 1, so while Popovich's comments don't come as a major surprise, it implies the shooting guard remains on track with his rehab. Vassell needed a second surgery in late June after his right foot didn't heal properly from the first one, so the Spurs will likely remain cautious with him, even if the updates continue to be positive. Across 68 appearances in 2023-24, Vassell averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes.