Devin Vassell Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Vassell has left ankle soreness and will not play Tuesday against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Tuesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this could simply be a maintenance day to manage the soreness. Vassell had 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Clippers. Dylan Harper, who is questionable with his calf issue, could be more involved if he gets the green light to play.
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