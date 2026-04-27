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Devin Vassell News: Big workload in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vassell amassed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 114-93 win over Portland in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Spurs continue to rely heavily on their starters as they surged to a 3-1 series lead. Vassell has struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but he's averaging 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals through four postseason games.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
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