Devin Vassell News: Busy night on defense

Vassell totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Bulls.

It's the first time this season Vassell has produced multiple steals and blocks in the same game. The fifth-year forward has been a consistent secondary contributor for the Spurs since moving into the starting lineup in mid-December -- he's scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes over that stretch.