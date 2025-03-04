Devin Vassell News: Career-best outing in victory

Vassell produced 37 points (14-20 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over Brooklyn.

Vassell exploded for a career-high 37 points Tuesday, marking his first 30-plus-point outing over 45 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Additionally, the fifth-year forward sank a career-high eight triples on a season-high 11 attempts. The 24-year-old also logged his second career double-double, with his first coming Jan. 15 of 2022. Vassell delivered a productive night on the defensive end as well, tying his career-high mark of four swipes.