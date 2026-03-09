Devin Vassell News: Cools off Sunday

Vassell accumulated five points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 victory over Houston.

The five points tied Vassell's second-lowest total on the year, but the swingman remains worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues. Over his last eight appearances, Vassell has averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from deep.